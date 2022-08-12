Pelosi visit supercharges global US-China Taiwan chess game

A Somali TV panel discussion on Sunday on powerful neighbour Ethiopia's long entanglement in the country segued into a discussion of how the government in Mogadishu should address rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

Abdirahman Nur Dinari, a former Somali ambassador to Syria and South Sudan, supported Mogadishu's decision to send a supportive letter to Beijing, pointing to its economic engagement in the region. He expressed anger that Taiwan maintains friendly relations with Somaliland, a breakaway strip along the northern Somali coast that operates as a de facto independent state.

Political commentator Idris Abdi disagreed, arguing that it was in Somalia's best interests to remain neutral in disputes between great powers.

For decades, the governments in Beijing and Taipei have played a complex global game over the status of self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as a rogue province of "one China". This year's conflict in Ukraine, however – coupled with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and a hawkish new Taiwan Relations Act currently working its way through Congress – has seen tensions escalate dramatically.

How companies, countries, institutions and individuals react to that new reality is clearly still evolving. Russian President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine had immediately drawn attention to Taiwan, which also finds itself in a "strategically ambiguous" relationship with allies who might support it but not fight for it in any war. The island only has full diplomatic relations with a handful of nations.

In a White Paper on "reunification" issued on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry pledged once again to bring the island under Beijing's control and refused to rule out the use of force, while laying out a strategy of economic and military pressure intended to stamp out "separatist" activities.

The U.S. Congress, meanwhile, is looking to name the island as a major U.S. non-NATO ally and significantly step up military and diplomatic support, something that President Joe Biden's administration – which also opposed the Pelosi visit – is lobbying hard against. Passage of that legislation would infuriate Beijing even further.

Pelosi, who met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and visited factories and installations, was unrepentant this week, saying the trip was "worth it" and that China could not be allowed to prevent foreign leaders visiting the island.