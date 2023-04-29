Destigmatising mental health concerns: the right steps towards general well-being

Normalising mental health concerns will help remove the stigma and prejudice attached and make it easier for affected people or families to come forward and seek medical help. Their families, communities and governments should support people with mental illnesses.

So how do we normalise mental health concerns?

Speaking openly about mental health concerns with friends, family, and co-workers can help normalise conversations and create an atmosphere of trust for others to feel safe sharing their problems.

When someone speaks about some beloved ones or their mental health, listen patiently without any interruption. Sometimes people want someone to listen, not try to fix their problems. Once they end, show empathy. Let them feel comfortable to share their thoughts. Don’t be judgmental, critical or blaming. Make them think it’s not taboo.

Ask them if they need any help from you. Let them feel your warmth and know you are there for them when needed.

Each mental health condition is unique and has its own symptoms, behaviours and treatment. Do some research and educate yourself and others. Respond to misperceptions, misconceptions or negative comments by sharing information with others. But remember to inform them that you are not an authority on the subject (unless you are one). Tell them that the affected need help and understanding.

While discussing mental health, be very cautious about the language you use. Most often, negative words like weird, insane, and dangerous are used to describe mental health patients. Though they may not be used to offend anyone, these fuel the stigma attached. Instead, use more general terms like stress and anxiety. Incorporating the right words will help alleviate stigma.

Many celebrities openly discuss their mental health conditions, like Demi Lovato, Daniele Radcliffe, Lady Gaga, Leonardo Dicaprio, Adele, etc. They are setting examples to normalise mental health discussions and that it’s completely normal to struggle with our mental health, ask for help, and get treatment when needed.

It’s about time we all say it loud and clear.

We need to destigmatise mental illnesses along with normalising the issue.

Destigmatising mental health will help remove the shame or disgrace associated with it.

Mental health condition is not a sign of weakness. It can happen to anyone, just like a physical illness, and should be seen like any other regular health issue that must be discussed and taken care of. There should be no self-doubt and shame.

Stigma typically stems from a lack of information based on facts. Speak out against stigma openly, with care. Helping educate others can make a big difference. It will encourage those facing the symptoms to be more open and break the barrier of stigma. It will create easy access to prevention and get treatment for the affected person, which will help the affected person gain self-esteem.

Don’t be afraid of people being judgmental. Life is precious - don’t let it go wasted.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the number of people being affected by mental illnesses. This has increased awareness among the general public to make healthy lifestyle changes. It has also helped us focus more on the psychological well-being of our loved ones. Seeking help is essential.

Stigma is a hindrance in recognising or seeking help for mental health disorders. The longer it goes untreated, the more severe it becomes.

Most mental illnesses are treatable. People with mental illnesses can live productive and happy lives.

Psychotherapists can assess and diagnose mental health conditions. They can offer guidance and potential solutions to patients to strengthen self-confidence and positive behavioural changes.

Let’s watch out for the symptoms in ourselves and those around us, encouraging the affected to seek help.

None of us are immune to this. The next person affected can be anyone: you, me or one of our beloved ones.

Isn’t it time we created a culture that normalises and destigmatises mental health conversations?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own for informational purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner.

[Tasneem Hossain is a multilingual poet, columnist, op-ed and fiction writer, translator and training consultant. She is the Director of Continuing Education Centre, Bangladesh.]

