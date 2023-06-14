Life with and without social media

Matilda logged in to her Facebook account and posted her new profile picture. Within a minute, comments rolled in. “You’re so pretty!” “Gorgeous!” “Omg! Adorable!” Matilda felt on top of the world. Euphoric, she logged out.

Tousif has been counting how many reactions and comments have been posted on his latest win as badminton champion. He feels it’s not enough. There should be more comments applauding him. He can’t sleep.

Well, yes, these are two typical situations of what happens when you are on social media.

Every tool has its own share of effects on us and society as a whole. Social media has also affected our society to a large extent, both positively and negatively.

Technological advancement has made our lives constantly linked to the world through various platforms, including social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter etc. These platforms occupy our lives to a point where living without them is unimaginable.

Researchers have repeatedly demonstrated the importance of breaking away from these platforms, but I would like to differ a little.

Yes, friends, life without social media would be so plain, simple and boring. I, for once, would say that social media can indeed change the life of a person dramatically. Do you know why? Well, I used to write poems in a diary and read during my leisure. I never thought of sharing those with anyone. For the last five years, I have become a little active on Facebook and started posting my poems. My friends began eulogising and encouraged me to publish. Their encouragement worked, and within the last three years, I have published three poetry books and a book of articles. One has been published in the US – also through the courtesy of a Facebook connection.

Furthermore, I am now an op-ed writer due to a story I posted on Facebook. The chief editor( someone I met on Facebook) of one of the most widely circulated online newspapers saw that and encouraged me to write an article for his paper, and that was the start.

How can I complain?