The world of Buddhadeva Bose

The sadness surrounding Bose’s departure for Calcutta, though, comes in the thought that in the years after, he did not quite conceive of a nostalgic return to East Bengal. Of course, as we understand it, he was briefly in Dhaka in the early 1950s on some academic programme. But he didn't give the slightest hint of a desire to stay for a while and savour the memories of the past. One is unsure if he visited his old Dhaka University campus (he probably did not).

And yet, in a hugely significant way, Buddhadeva Bose could not free himself of the past. His attachment to Purana Paltan, the few years he spent there until he graduated from Dhaka University, has always been unambiguous. Nostalgia has constantly dripped from his reminiscences of Purana Paltan, a fact that the literati in Bangladesh has consistently referred to in their assessment of Bose as a writer. It was in Dhaka, especially through his love for Purana Paltan, that Bose first began to demonstrate what would turn out to be his abiding love for his youthful past. That love, of course, is conspicuously absent for Cumilla, where he was born. He has little to say about his paternal village.

And when it comes to Noakhali, a place he spent some years owing to his grandfather’s posting, he remained bitter. The bitterness comes through in his essay on Noakhali, the nondescript, unliterary place that gave him nothing. And yet, as he notes, Noakhali turned into a series of global headlines as India moved toward partition. It turned with ferocity upon a part of its population. Bose does not mention the victimised Hindus, but he had that aversion for communal frenzy at the back of his mind. It was this insignificant Noakhali which drew the larger-than-life Gandhi to it. No one else went there. If anyone could put out the fire, it was Gandhi. Bose’s bitterness is something you do not miss.

Bose’s literary life was shaped, to a certain extent, by the circumstances in which he passed from youth to adulthood. His teaching experience at Ripon College in Calcutta, where Bishnu De was his colleague, kept him in professional touch with English literature. But that in no way came between him and his literary creations. And that world of creativity, even if you were to put aside the many journals he shaped or edited, was vast. His collections of poetry, at once modern and yet tinged with the hallmarks of tradition, made him a force to reckon with.

His fiction explored the somewhat unconventional and, as Raat Bhor Brishti (translated by Clinton B Seely as It Rained All Night) was to demonstrate, could, at times, push him into trouble. Brishti, an exploration of sexuality at a triangular level, was legally decried as obscenity. It certainly troubled Bose, as it will have troubled any individual for whom literature symbolises a passion for life. Poetry, so Bose appeared to believe, was a lot more important than life. That led to raised eyebrows, but it mattered little to Bose.

There were the ironies in Buddhadeva Bose’s perceptions of politics. He was right to make himself part of the writers’ movement against fascism in 1942. He was wrong to think, from the 1950s to his death in 1974, that American policy was a boon for the world. It was not, at least not always.

But it is this craftsman of modernity in Bengali literature we celebrate in our times. As Ketaki Kushari Dyson points out, ‘Buddhadeva believed that in order to write with authenticity and to develop their potentials fully, creative writers really had to engage with their mother tongues and write in them, not in a language that was a colonial legacy.’

(Buddhadeva Bose was born in Cumilla on Nov 30, 1908 and died in Calcutta on Mar 18, 1974)