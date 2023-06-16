Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow

Europe’s gas storage is refilling much more slowly than usual as the drop in prices encourages more consumption by industrial users and power generators while diverting liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to Asia.

Gas inventories across the European Union and the United Kingdom were +261 Terawatt-hours (TWh) above the prior 10-year seasonal average on June 6, a surplus of +48% or 1.88 standard deviations.

The surplus has narrowed from +282 TWh (+80% or +2.41 standard deviations) at the end of the traditional winter drawdown season on March 31 (“Aggregated gas storage inventory”, Gas Infrastructure Europe, June 8).

Storage sites reached two-thirds full on May 24, which was 57 days earlier than the average since 2011, but that reflected the record volume of gas already in store at the end of the winter.

Since the start of the refill season on April 1, inventories have accumulated much more slowly than normal for the time of year, in contrast to the record speed of the refill this time last year.

Total inventories have risen by +165 TWh in 2023, the smallest seasonal addition since 2021 and before that 2015, compared with a prior 10-year average increase of +186 TWh.

Over the seven days ending on June 6, the most recent data available, stocks increased by an average of just 2.60 TWh per day, the slowest accumulation for at least 11 years.

Inventories are still on course to reach 1,225 TWh by the end of the refill season, with a probable range from 1,044 TWh to 1,323 TWh.

Most of these storage trajectories are physically impossible since maximum storage capacity is estimated at only 1,138 TWh.

In effect, storage will be full much earlier than normal, and the winter drawdown will have to start earlier than usual.

But projected end-of-summer storage has already fallen from 1,246 TWh (with a range from 1,102 to 1,413 TWh) on April 1.