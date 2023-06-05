Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution

Do you know we are on the verge of a sixth mass extinction?
In a mass extinction, a high percentage of biodiversity, or distinct species – bacteria, fungi, plants, mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates – die out in a short period of geological time. There have been five previous mass extinction events on the planet. The last one occurred 65.5 million years ago, wiping out the dinosaurs. Experts predict that we’re in the midst of a sixth mass extinction.
Those extinctions were the result of natural phenomena. Sadly, human activities are responsible for the sixth mass extinction due to the unsustainable use of land, water and energy.
We aren’t only over-exploiting available resources but also generating immense pollution. The environment is being destroyed by pollution from factories, plastic waste, and deforestation, leading to tremendous biodiversity loss that has caused one of the biggest threats to human survival: climate change.
Should we care about mass extinction?
Well, species do not exist in isolation; they are interconnected. The interaction between single species with many other species in specific ways benefits humans, like clean air, clean water, and healthy soils for efficient food production. When one or more species go extinct or if there’s a significant population decline, it can’t continue its proper function; other species get affected, affecting the whole ecosystem and its benefits.
Extinctions are a normal part of the evolutionary process. But when the population of species declines or goes extinct at such a high rate that it threatens important ecological functions, it threatens the survival of life on earth.
If preventive measures aren’t taken in time, life-sustaining biodiversity will continue to lose at an alarming rate: a grave threat to humanity’s future.
We, human beings, are in dire need of taking care of our environment to exist on this planet.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day (WED) after it was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972. The first celebration occurred in 1973 with the slogan “Only One Earth”.
WED is a platform to raise awareness of environmental problems such as air pollution, plastic pollution, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable consumption, sea-level increase, and food security, among others. It’s a driving force in helping take collaborative and action-oriented plans and environmental policies by governments worldwide. It’s an important platform for promoting focused and crucial measures to achieve environmentally Sustainable Development Goals. The day is observed to celebrate, preserve and encourage corrective measures to restore our planet.
Each year, World Environment Day is hosted by a different country where official celebrations occur. This year, WED is hosted by Côte d’Ivoire and supported by the Government of the Netherlands.
There is a new theme for the WED campaign each year with the mission to safeguard our planet. The 2023 theme will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. It’s a reminder that people’s actions on plastic pollution matter.
Plastic pollution can have severe consequences and is often mentioned as one of the biggest existential threats after climate change and biodiversity loss.
According to Jean-Luc Assi, the minister for the environment and sustainable development in Côte d’Ivoire, “the scourge of plastic pollution is a visible threat that hurts every community throughout the world.”
Plastic is one of the most produced materials as these products are cheap, easy to manufacture and use. Plastic products create greenhouse gas emissions across their whole lifecycle. It’s mainly produced from oil and gas, both fossil fuels. The more plastic we make, the more fossil fuel is required, and the more we intensify the climate crisis. More than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once. The vast volume of ‘single-use’ plastic waste ends up in land, rivers, and oceans, and when exposed to environmental conditions such as solar irradiation and abrasion, it slowly breaks down, releasing micro- and nano-plastic, which are eaten by small marine organisms, entering the food chain and air.
It’s estimated that each person annually consumes more than 50,000 plastic particles and more if inhalation is considered.
According to the UN website, 11 million tonnes of plastic waste flow annually into lakes, rivers and oceans. Over 800 marine and coastal species are affected by this pollution through ingestion, entanglement, and other dangers.
If we want to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030 in this century, It’s crucial to halve the annual greenhouse gas emission. Suppose safety measures aren’t taken in time. In that case, exposure to air pollution beyond safe guidelines will escalate by 50 per cent within the decade, and plastic waste flowing into aquatic ecosystems will nearly triple by 2040.
A shift to a circular economy can reduce the volume of plastics entering oceans by over 80per cent by 2040; reduce virgin plastic production by 55 percent; save governments $70 billion by 2040; reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent; and create 700,000 additional jobs – mainly in the global southUNEP
In 2022, 175 UN Member States signed a significant historic resolution to end plastic pollution and form a legally binding international agreement that will be ready by the end of 2024. The second Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-2) meeting to facilitate this issue was held in Paris from May 29-June 2.
Urgent action and effective solutions globally to address the threat of plastic pollution can only be done through collaboration by governments and businesses to try new and innovative approaches and develop remedies to tackle the impacts of plastic pollution. Governments need to step up and make bold environmental policies and decisions to push extended producer responsibility. Though the governments should be at the forefront to fight against climate change, ecological disruption, and environmental pollution, each of us has a role.
Packaging professionals must also be committed to adopting environmentally sustainable methods and finding revolutionary solutions for recycling the plastic packaging already in circulation. Moreover, consumers don’t know if or how plastic products can be recycled. So manufacturers must label clear messages and produce materials to make recycling easier.
It’s easy to blame governments and manufacturing companies, but without behaviour changes of the consumers, the problem becomes harder to address. Along with necessary policy changes by the government, ordinary people can also make a big difference.
We can be a part of the ‘Go Green’ campaign by recycling bottles, plastics and cans used especially in restaurants, bars, picnics, superstores and outdoor parties. We can take our shopping bags as part of a green campaign.
We need to make our future generations aware of the damage that has already been done and educate them on how to tackle the situation to save this planet from future disasters.
There are many ways to celebrate Environment Day, such as planting trees, cleaning local areas and beaches, organising meetings and awareness programmes, and committing to take every possible opportunity to recycle.
It’s a long way to go, but by working together and sharing knowledge, progress can be accelerated.
Bangladesh is facing an existential threat due to climate change due to its geographical location, higher density of population and socioeconomic condition. Bangladesh ranks seventh on the list of countries most exposed to climate catastrophe. The government of Bangladesh needs to play the lead role in implementing strong environmental policies and nature-friendly transformative changes.
Last year the Bangladesh government declared the important areas for biodiversity and the environment as the ‘protected and environmentally critical areas’. Development projects to manage and implement the ecosystem and biodiversity of these areas are in progress. Measures have been taken to ensure sustainable environmental development in all the countries’ economic sectors.
In the national budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Tk 16.39 billion has been allocated for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Scientists predict rising global temperatures will have an even more severe impact. If we continue with our present course, we will face enormous challenges that we have never encountered before. Recurring heatwaves, droughts, cyclones, rising sea levels, depleting groundwater, biota becoming extinct, and entire ecosystems such as the Sundarbans might be destroyed.
Bangladesh is a country of mountains, hills, rivers, flora and fauna, which provide natural resources in abundance. We need to nurture it with love and care- for us, others, and the future civilisation. We owe this much to our beautiful earth.
We are running out of time to save our planet. We have only one earth.
Let’s get together and celebrate this World Environment Day. Be a part of the celebrations and make the world cleaner, greener and sustainable.
[Tasneem Hossain is a multilingual poet, columnist, op-ed and fiction writer, translator and training consultant. She is the Director of the Continuing Education Centre, Bangladesh.]
