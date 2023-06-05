Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution

Should we care about mass extinction?

Well, species do not exist in isolation; they are interconnected. The interaction between single species with many other species in specific ways benefits humans, like clean air, clean water, and healthy soils for efficient food production. When one or more species go extinct or if there’s a significant population decline, it can’t continue its proper function; other species get affected, affecting the whole ecosystem and its benefits.

Extinctions are a normal part of the evolutionary process. But when the population of species declines or goes extinct at such a high rate that it threatens important ecological functions, it threatens the survival of life on earth.

If preventive measures aren’t taken in time, life-sustaining biodiversity will continue to lose at an alarming rate: a grave threat to humanity’s future.

We, human beings, are in dire need of taking care of our environment to exist on this planet.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day (WED) after it was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972. The first celebration occurred in 1973 with the slogan “Only One Earth”.

WED is a platform to raise awareness of environmental problems such as air pollution, plastic pollution, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable consumption, sea-level increase, and food security, among others. It’s a driving force in helping take collaborative and action-oriented plans and environmental policies by governments worldwide. It’s an important platform for promoting focused and crucial measures to achieve environmentally Sustainable Development Goals. The day is observed to celebrate, preserve and encourage corrective measures to restore our planet.

Each year, World Environment Day is hosted by a different country where official celebrations occur. This year, WED is hosted by Côte d’Ivoire and supported by the Government of the Netherlands.

There is a new theme for the WED campaign each year with the mission to safeguard our planet. The 2023 theme will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. It’s a reminder that people’s actions on plastic pollution matter.

Plastic pollution can have severe consequences and is often mentioned as one of the biggest existential threats after climate change and biodiversity loss.

According to Jean-Luc Assi, the minister for the environment and sustainable development in Côte d’Ivoire, “the scourge of plastic pollution is a visible threat that hurts every community throughout the world.”

Plastic is one of the most produced materials as these products are cheap, easy to manufacture and use. Plastic products create greenhouse gas emissions across their whole lifecycle. It’s mainly produced from oil and gas, both fossil fuels. The more plastic we make, the more fossil fuel is required, and the more we intensify the climate crisis. More than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once. The vast volume of ‘single-use’ plastic waste ends up in land, rivers, and oceans, and when exposed to environmental conditions such as solar irradiation and abrasion, it slowly breaks down, releasing micro- and nano-plastic, which are eaten by small marine organisms, entering the food chain and air.

It’s estimated that each person annually consumes more than 50,000 plastic particles and more if inhalation is considered.

According to the UN website, 11 million tonnes of plastic waste flow annually into lakes, rivers and oceans. Over 800 marine and coastal species are affected by this pollution through ingestion, entanglement, and other dangers.

If we want to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030 in this century, It’s crucial to halve the annual greenhouse gas emission. Suppose safety measures aren’t taken in time. In that case, exposure to air pollution beyond safe guidelines will escalate by 50 per cent within the decade, and plastic waste flowing into aquatic ecosystems will nearly triple by 2040.