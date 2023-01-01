Happy New Year 2023! Embrace with love and gratitude

‘And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from' – TS Eliot

The end of Dec 31 marks the end of the year 2022 and the beginning of the New Year 2023. People, in many countries, all over the world celebrate Jan 1 as the beginning of the New Year.

Interestingly, the Romans derived the name for the month of January from their god Janus, who had two faces, one looking backwards and the other forward. It symbolises the end and beginning, among a few other symbolic meanings.

New Year's Day is observed on Jan 1, the first day of the year in the modern Gregorian calendar. The earliest recorded festivities of a New Year’s arrival date back some 4,000 years in ancient Babylon.

A number of countries use calendars that begin the new year on different dates. Many countries celebrate both Jan 1 and a traditional new year.

The most popular New Year’s tradition, since 1907, is the dropping of a giant ball in New York City’s Times Square at the stroke of midnight. It signifies the exact moment at which the New Year begins and draws large crowds. Other common customs worldwide include watching fireworks and singing songs to welcome the New Year.

There are many interesting New Year's traditions around the world. In Scotland, New Year's Eve is called Hogmanay which is a popular custom with people visiting friends and neighbours' houses just after midnight. The first person who visits brings a gift as this means good luck. In Brazil, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela and some other Central and South American countries, people wear special underwear of different colours on New Year's Eve. Red is supposed to bring love and yellow is to bring money.

Symbolic food is often part of the festivities. In Spain, it’s the custom to eat 12 grapes on 31 December. One grape is eaten at each sound of the bell; each grape is supposed to bring good luck for each month of the year ahead. Many Europeans eat cabbage or other greens to ensure prosperity in the coming year. Throughout Asia, special food such as dumplings, noodles, and rice cakes are eaten for long life, happiness, wealth, and good fortune.

Though Bangladesh has its own Bangla New Year ‘Pohela Boishakh’ on 1 April, Bangladeshis also celebrate the New Year with zest and splendour. They get dressed up to attend parties, eat special food and make resolutions for the new year.