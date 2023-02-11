What does Musk lawyer Alex Spiro say is the secret to winning? A very good question.

Spiro offered a range of tips and examples of how to question witnesses of all stripes – including your own client.

Some lawyers are reluctant to ask their clients difficult or confrontational questions, Spiro said, worrying that doing so could damage their rapport. “I don’t share that view.".

Instead, he’s all about tough love.

If you ask your clients “very hard questions from the beginning, you might get fired occasionally, but you will ultimately gain their respect,” he said.

At the same time, he offered a way to tactfully ask a client exactly what happened. Instead of querying “What did you do?” a lawyer could ask, “What are they going to say that you did?”

The other key, Spiro said, is establishing “some sort of humanity and some relatability” for the client in the eyes of the jury.

In the Musk securities fraud trial, in which investors alleged that Musk misled them when he tweeted in 2018 that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private, establishing that relatability was a potentially tall order, given the Tesla CEO’s status as the world’s second-richest person.

But Spiro in questioning Musk on the stand humanized him in what struck me as a subtly strategic way.

“What was your childhood like?” Spiro asked Musk, who grew up in South Africa.

“Not good,” Musk responded softly.

Plaintiffs counsel Nicholas Porritt of Levi & Korsinsky, who did not respond to a request for comment, objected at trial that the question was irrelevant, but was overruled by US District Judge Edward Chen.

After a long pause in which the entire courtroom seemed to hold its collective breath, Musk – who presumably knew in advance that Spiro would be asking the question – resumed.

“I don’t think a few sentences would describe it.”

That was it.

Musk did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The exchange struck me as highly effective. Rather than Musk going on about, say, being bullied in school -- a revelation that depending on the delivery might make him seem self-pitying or grubbing for sympathy -- the Q&A allowed him to convey simply that life for him was not always easy.

Spiro then asked Musk about his experience as a 17-year-old immigrant. “Why did you come to the US?”

In a sentiment almost sure to have been well-received by the jury, Musk responded, “It’s where things are possible.”

In every trial, the final questions are for the jury: Guilty or not guilty? Liable or not liable?