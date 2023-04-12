India's birth control measures resonate among its Muslims, priests play a role

"Having just one child allows us to be focused on her, give her a good education, lots of facilities, there are many benefits."

Talha's pleasure in having a small family underlines a growing trend among India's minority Muslims, long known for large families with the highest population growth rate across India's religious communities.

With India set to overtake China and become the world’s most populous nation this month, the shrinking of its Muslim families underlines the success of its decades-old population control programmes and signals demographic stability, experts said.

Reuters spoke to six Muslim men and women as well as seven community leaders, population experts and Islamic scholars. All agreed there was a marked increase in awareness among Indian Muslims about birth control and family planning.

Muslims are India's second largest religious community and accounted for 14.2% of the 1.2 billion population, according to the once in 10 years census in 2011. The majority Hindus accounted for 79.8%.

The 2021 census has been delayed but the United Nations has projected India's population will touch 1.42 billion this month. The country's Muslim population is the world's third-largest after Indonesia and Pakistan.