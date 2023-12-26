    বাংলা

    India's Paytm confirms it will axe jobs to cut costs

    Paytm is overhauling its operations in an attempt to achieve its first net profit since listing in November 2021

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 01:30 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 01:30 AM

    One 97 Communications, parent of fintech firm Paytm, on Monday confirmed a "slight reduction" in its workforce as part of cost-cutting measures, without specifying a number of jobs.

    A company spokesperson, however, denied recent media reports that have suggested the non-bank lender could cut more than 1,000 roles.

    "We will be able to save 10-15% in employee costs as Artificial Intelligence (AI) has delivered more than we expected it to," the spokesperson told Reuters.

    Paytm is overhauling its operations in an attempt to achieve its first net profit since listing in November 2021.

    During its fiscal year to end-March 2023, Paytm had an average of 32,798 directly employed staff and 1,589 contracted employees worldwide, across its various units, its annual report showed.

    RELATED STORIES
    People shout slogans as they wear banners during a protest against the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, by the Adani Group in Mumbai, India, Aug 9, 2023. Banners read: "Remove Adani, Save Dharavi" and "First we fought the whites now we fight the thieves".
    Thousands rally against Adani's Mumbai slum overhaul plan
    The slum, about three-quarters the size of New York's Central Park, featured in the Oscar-winning 2008 movie ‘Slumdog Millionaire’
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 15, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts after losing the match
    Williamson to lead New Zealand in Bangladesh T20 series
    The Black Caps will face Bangladesh in Napier on Dec 27 before two further matches in Tauranga on Dec 29 and 31
    A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2023.
    India's Adani group to acquire controlling stake news agency IANS
    The Adani group said in a statement that upon acquiring a 50.5% stake for 510,000 rupees ($6,140), it would assume full operational and management control of IANS
    A woman enters a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai, India July 14, 2012.
    Tata Capital eyes fashion brand Rare Rabbit at $300m valuation
    Tata Capital is the financial services arm of India's $144 billion salt-to-aviation Tata conglomerate

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury