India OKs $2bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

India has approved an incentive plan of 174.9 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field, the information minister said on Wednesday.

The move is targeted to help India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. India has plans for a green hydrogen incentive programme.

The country aims for annual production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, cutting about 50 million tonnes of carbon emissions and saving one trillion rupees on fossil fuel imports, the minister, Anurag Thakur, told reporters.

"Our aim is to establish India as a global hub of green hydrogen," Thakur said. "We will make efforts to get at least 10% of the global demand for green hydrogen (by 2030)."