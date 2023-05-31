    বাংলা

    India to host SCO summit in virtual format in July

    The eight-member bloc's defence and foreign ministers attended in-person meetings in India earlier this year

    Reuters
    Published : 31 May 2023, 03:55 AM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 03:55 AM

    India will host a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in a virtual format in July, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday, adding that heads of state of all members, including Russia, China and Pakistan were invited.

    The eight-member bloc's defence and foreign ministers attended in-person meetings in India earlier this year.

    China's defence minister came to India in April for a meeting of the SCO's defence ministers, the first visit of a Chinese defence minister to India since a Himalayan border clash between the two countries' troops in May 2020.

    Pakistan's foreign minister visited India earlier this month, but his trip did not suggest any thaw in their frosty relations.

    The SCO is a political and security bloc that includes Russia and China, and India has been the chair since September.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of foreign ministers in Goa, India May 4, 2023. REUTERS
    India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
    The countries call for the representative government in Afghanistan and the protection of women's rights, almost two years after the Islamist Taliban swept to power
    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh pose for a picture before start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in New Delhi, India, Apr 28, 2023.
    India, Russia agree to boost longstanding defence ties
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security detail depart the company’s local office in Washington, US January 27, 2023.
    Musk expected to visit China this week, meet officials
    China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United States, and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest production hub
    Wang Chunxiang waits for customers as she sells steamed sweet rice cake on a wheel cart among other street vendors in Shanghai, China, May 21, 2023.
    Hawkers back on China's streets as economic recovery teeters
    Hawkers look to at least supplement their income after the COVID-19 pandemic amid an uneven economic recovery in which jobs and wage growth has been sluggish

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan