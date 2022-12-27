Myanmar court to deliver final verdicts this week in Suu Kyi trials

A court in military-ruled Myanmar will deliver its final verdicts in cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a source familiar with her trials, wrapping up marathon proceedings that have been condemned in the West as a sham.

Suu Kyi, 77, was arrested when the military seized power on Feb. 1 last year in a coup that ended a decade of tentative democracy and plunged the country into chaos.

She is being held in an annex of a jail in Naypyitaw, with no access to lawyers other than on trial days, after earlier being kept under house arrest in an undisclosed location.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, arguably Myanmar's most iconic figure, has been convicted of multiple offences and sentenced to at least 26 years in prison in the past 12 months in trials dismissed by critics as stunts designed to keep the military's biggest opponent at bay.