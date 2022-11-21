12 dead as truck rams into religious procession in India’s Bihar

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday evening, reports NDTV.

The accident took place in the Desri Police Station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 km from the state capital, when the procession had gathered in front of a ‘peepal’ tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity ‘Bhumiya baba.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 200,000 to the families of each victim and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said on Twitter.