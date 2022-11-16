India mills renegotiate, default on sugar export deals to catch rising prices: dealers

Indian sugar mills are aggressively signing export deals, contracting for about 1 million tonnes just four days after New Delhi approved exports, as they get higher prices for their product in global markets, four dealers said.

The quick shipments from the world's biggest producer of the sweetener and its second biggest exporter, could weigh on global prices, but help Indian mills in liquidating stockpiles quickly and prop up domestic prices.

"The industry was waiting for the government to announce the policy," said a dealer with a global trading house based in Mumbai, the financial capital.