Delhi fog delays flights, cold wave closes schools

Heavy fog in Delhi on Monday delayed flights, and a cold wave forced authorities to defer school reopenings a week, as visibility fell and cars drove with their hazard lights on.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Indian capital asked flyers to contact their airlines for updates on flights.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected," it said on Twitter.

Data from private flight trackers showed several flights had been delayed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "dense to very dense fog conditions" over many parts of Delhi and northern and eastern states, such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, until Tuesday.