    বাংলা

    Curfew imposed after violence leaves four dead, 250 injured in India's Uttarakhand

    Violent clashes erupted in Haldwani city over the court-ordered demolition of a madrasa and an adjoining mosque

    News Desk
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 06:54 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 06:54 AM

    Four people have died and 250 others were injured in widespread violence over the demolition of a madrasa and an adjoining mosque in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

    Authorities have imposed a curfew on Haldwani city, issuing shoot-at-sight orders against rioters and shutting down internet services following Thursday's clashes, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

    Tensions in the city boiled over into violence when a team of government officials, accompanied by policemen, attempted to raze the 'illegal' structures following a court order.

    However, they were met with fierce resistance from residents in the Vanbhulpura area, prompting clashes that led to injuries to over 50 policemen, with several administration officials, municipal workers, and journalists also caught in the crossfire.

    The protesters hurled stones at officials near a police station, encouraging the police to respond with tear gas. The situation worsened when vehicles parked outside the police station were torched, reports NDTV.

    Officials said that the madrasa and the mosque were illegally built on government-owned land.

    Tensions escalated when local residents, including women, protested the bulldozing of the structures by breaking barricades and clashing with police officers.

    The confrontation intensified as the crowd attacked police, municipal workers, and journalists with stones, causing injuries and property damage. Over 20 motorcycles and a security bus were set on fire.

    "Police did not provoke anyone. Despite that, they were attacked, a police station was vandalised and the rioters tried to burn police personnel inside the station," Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh is quoted as saying by NDTV.

    The state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami explained that the demolition was conducted following a court order and condemned the clash with police by "anti-social elements". To quell the unrest, additional police and central forces are being deployed.

    As a precautionary measure, a curfew has been implemented in Haldwani, leading to the closure of shops and schools in the vicinity.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Muslim boy reads the Koran at a madrasa or religious school on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the northern Indian city of Mathura August 23, 2009.
    Small Indian state passes landmark civil code opposed by Muslims
    Currently, India's Hindus, Muslims, Christians and other minority groups follow their own personal laws and customs, or an optional secular code for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance
    India's Supreme Court ruled last year that the builders of the two towers had violated a series of critical construction rules, ordering the buildings to be razed to the ground.
    Indian state led by Modi's party seeks to ban polygamy
    The nation’s Uttarakhand state presents a bill on personal laws that will apply across religions, including granting more rights to women
    Couple, daughter found dead in locked Sirajganj home
    Couple, daughter found dead in Sirajganj home
    Concerned relatives went to the police after they noticed the residence was padlocked and couldn't contact the family
    Assam Rifles soldier kills himself after firing on six colleagues in Manipur
    Assam Rifles soldier kills himself after firing on 6 colleagues
    The incident is not related to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state, authorities claim

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps