Nepal PM Dahal to visit India next week, hold talks with Modi

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal will visit India next week and hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to strengthen the historically deep ties between the two countries.

The visit will “further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India,” Nepal’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The trip will be Dahal's first official foreign trip since he was elected prime minister in December 2022. He has visited India three times before as prime minister in previous tenures.