    বাংলা

    India finds string of deficiencies among drugmakers after risk tests

    Authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups were linked to the deaths of at least 95 children overseas

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2023, 04:27 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 04:27 AM

    India has found multiple deficiencies among drugmakers following wide-ranging inspections across the industry, including a lack of raw materials testing, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

    Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers in recent months after some cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of at least 95 children overseas.

    Recent risk-based inspections of 162 factories and 14 public laboratories found issues including "poor documentation, lack of process and analytical validations, absence of self-assessment, absence of quality failure investigation, (and) absence of internal product quality review", it said in a statement.

    It also flagged an absence of raw materials testing, a lack of measures to avoid cross-contamination, an absence of professionally qualified employees, and faulty design of manufacturing and testing areas.

    India's $41 billion pharmaceutical industry is one of the biggest globally, known for providing cheaper alternatives to western products, but the recent cough syrup-related deaths have hurt that image.

    The government has stopped production at four drugmakers so far after contaminants were flagged in their cough syrups by agencies including the World Health Organization. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

    The ministry said it has upgraded 'Good Manufacturing Practices' under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules to check the deficiencies found during the inspections.

    The upgrade includes the introduction of quality risk management, product quality review, supplier audit and approval, and validation of equipment.

    Large drugmakers have been given six months and small manufacturers 12 months to transition to the upgraded manufacturing requirements, the ministry said.

    India has tightened its testing of cough syrup exports since June, making it mandatory for companies to obtain a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory before exporting products.

    RELATED STORIES
    A cough medication is poured in this picture illustration taken Oct 19, 2022.
    India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths
    Authorities stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in India were linked to deaths of dozens of children overseas
    A cough medication is poured in this picture illustration taken Oct 19, 2022.
    India to halt manufacturing cough syrup linked to deaths
    Riemann Labs is the fourth Indian company to face a crackdown over tainted medicines
    Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, Oct 23, 2021.
    India-Pakistan tie among World Cup matches set to be rescheduled
    The organisers have not announced when and where fans can buy tickets from and an ICC spokesperson said it would be BCCI's call
    Courtesy: Cricket Australia
    India to host Aussies ahead of WC
    Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sep 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints