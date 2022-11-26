Deadlock deepens at Adani's south India port as protesters block trucks

Protesters from a fishing community blocked attempts by India's Adani Group to restart work on a $900 million transhipment port in south India, a company spokesperson said on Saturday, prolonging a deadlock that has stalled the port's development.

Construction at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in Kerala state on the southern tip of India has been halted for more than three months after protesters, mostly Christian and led by Catholic priests, erected a large shelter blocking its entrance, saying the port's development had caused coastal erosion and deprived them of their livelihoods.