India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

India's defence ministry has given initial approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in France, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Modi began a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday to deepen ties with New Delhi's oldest strategic partner in the West, with a slew of high-profile defence deals expected and a new joint plan to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council, the apex body for military capital procurements, granted the approvals earlier in the day.

The deal will cover the purchase of 26 Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jets, including four trainers, and three Scorpene class submarines to be built by India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and France's Naval Group, two sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

The total value of the purchases is expected to be around 800 billion rupees ($9.75 billion), according to one of the sources. The government did not provide any cost figures, saying the prices are yet to be negotiated.