Tribal clashes leave 11 dead in Pakistan, authorities to deploy army

The death toll in clashes between two tribes over a piece of land in the Kurram tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 11 and authorities plan to deploy the army to bring the situation under control, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Kurram District Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Qaiser Abbas Banghash said two more people died on Tuesday, and 67 others were injured in the clashes.

The clashes, which broke out five days ago in the Boshehra Dandar area, spread to different areas, including Khar Kallay, Baleshkhel, Pewar, Gidu, Teri Mengal, Karman Para Chamkani, Maqbal and Kunj Alizai.

People in the affected areas are facing a persistent shortage of food items, medicine and fuel due to the blockade of roads, while educational institutions have also been closed, the Dawn reported.