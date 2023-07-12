Tribal clashes leave 11 dead in Pakistan, authorities to deploy army

The death toll in clashes between two tribes over a piece of land in the Kurram tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 11 and authorities plan to deploy the army to bring the situation under control, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Kurram District Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Qaiser Abbas Banghash said two more people died on Tuesday, and 67 others were injured in the clashes.
The clashes, which broke out five days ago in the Boshehra Dandar area, spread to different areas, including Khar Kallay, Baleshkhel, Pewar, Gidu, Teri Mengal, Karman Para Chamkani, Maqbal and Kunj Alizai.
People in the affected areas are facing a persistent shortage of food items, medicine and fuel due to the blockade of roads, while educational institutions have also been closed, the Dawn reported.
On Monday, protests were held in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other areas of the country as a tense situation prevailed in Kurram.
On Tuesday, clashes were reported in Pewar, Gidu, Baleshkhel, Khar Kallay, Sadda, Chamkani and Kunj Alizai.
Meanwhile, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah told Dawn that efforts were being made in cooperation with tribal elders to halt the clashes.
He said ceasefire agreements had been reached in various parts of the district but added that they were being violated.
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that he was personally taking part in negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire.
“We will soon restore peace in the area, and armed forces will be posted in the war zones,” the minister said.
“Due to repeated violation of the ceasefire agreements, the situation has not yet been brought under control,” he added.
Tanveer Hussain, a member of civil society, said that clashes had caused fear and panic to spread among the people in the district. “We can hear the echo of missiles and rockets across the district,” he said.
Mentioning a shortage of medicines and essential food items in the area due to road blockades, he said, “The government should have some mercy on residents and put an end to these clashes as soon as possible.”