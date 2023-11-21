    বাংলা

    India's most populous state bans some Halal-certified products

    "Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items," a state government notification said

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Nov 2023, 05:07 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2023, 05:07 AM

    Authorities in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh have banned the distribution and sale of Halal-certified products, including dairy, garments and medicines saying it was illegal.

    Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products which were labelled as 'Halal-certified' by the companies manufacturing them would be banned from distribution and sale, a state government notification said on Saturday.

    "Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items," the notification said.

    The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the country's apex body in charge of determining standards for most food products sold in the country and determines the standards food products should meet, the notification said.

    Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by firebrand Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is India's largest and most populous state.

    Both Adityanath and his government have been accused by critics of having a divisive agenda against the state's sizeable Muslim population, which they have consistently denied.

    "Religion should not be brought into food. There were many items such as garments, sugar, etc which were being branded as Halal, which is against the law," state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told Reuters on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    People shop for an air conditioner inside an electronics store in Mumbai, India, May 19, 2022. REUTERS
    India's retail inflation eases
    India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low, edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%
    A man watches a video on his mobile phone as he commutes by a suburban train in Mumbai, India, Mar 31, 2016.
    Samsung, Qualcomm flag concerns with India's push for live TV on phones
    The required hardware changes will push up a device's cost by $30, the companies say
    A man walks in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai, India, Apr 18, 2023.
    State Bank of India's net profit rises 8% in Jul-Sept
    The state-run lender's net profit rose to 143.30 billion rupees in its fiscal second quarter, from 132.65 billion rupees a year ago
    Bangladesh decides to import potatoes to stabilise market
    Govt decides to import potatoes
    The decision has been taken to control surging market prices, the commerce ministry says

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps