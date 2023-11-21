India's most populous state bans some Halal-certified products

Authorities in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh have banned the distribution and sale of Halal-certified products, including dairy, garments and medicines saying it was illegal.

Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products which were labelled as 'Halal-certified' by the companies manufacturing them would be banned from distribution and sale, a state government notification said on Saturday.

"Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items," the notification said.