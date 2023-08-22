    বাংলা

    India's new safety ratings for passenger cars to start on Oct 1

    The country has some of the deadliest roads, where around 150,000 people die in accidents every year, according to government data

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2023, 08:49 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 08:49 AM

    India's new safety rating system for passenger cars will be implemented from Oct 1, the country's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday.

    The world's third-largest car market, India has some of the deadliest roads, where some 150,000 people die in accidents every year, according to government data.

    The government said the new rating system will help car buyers to make an informed decision and encourage manufacturers to upgrade their safety standards.

    Vehicle protection for adults and children, as well as the "fitment of safety assist technologies" will be tested and given star ratings from zero to five.

    The programme will be voluntary and testing will cost about 6 million rupees ($72,237.11) compared with the 25 million rupees ($300,987.96) charged globally, officials said.

    "This is going to increase the production and give more profits and more orders not just in the domestic market but also in the international market," Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said at the launch of the system.

    The government has already received requests to test and certify more than 30 car models of different companies, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Heavy rain, high tide inundate Chattogram
    Rain, tide inundate Chattogram
    Water also crept into the home of Mayor Rezaul Karim in Bahaddarhat
    Bangladesh needs Teesta water for irrigations during the dry season.
    Has Teesta deal wind in its sails?
    Analysts in both India and Bangladesh see Indian parliamentary panel’s recommendation on quick settlement of the issue giving the bid a second wind
    India's Trinamool sweeps violence-hit West Bengal rural polls
    Trinamool sweeps violence-hit West Bengal polls
    Around 40 people have died due to poll-related violence since Saturday
    The West Bengal state is notorious for political violence during election campaigns.
    10 killed in poll-related violence in West Bengal
    Nearly 700 voting booths in the elections were scheduled to reopen on Monday after clashes interrupted the poll on Saturday

    Opinion

    How money is shaping a new space race
    Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men
    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe