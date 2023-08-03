The lynching of two Muslim men in the region earlier this year by suspected Hindu vigilantes and the failure to nab the main suspect had worsened tensions, with the main suspect saying on social media that he would participate in the Hindu procession this week.

Ultimately he did not show up, police said.

"It has been shocking to see how distrust between two communities spilled onto the streets," Haryana's home (interior) minister, Anil Vij, told Reuters.

"Security has been restored...bringing relief and social harmony will take time," Vij said, adding that authorities understand safety concerns of businesses in Gurugram.

Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, is a city of over 1.5 million people that shares a border with New Delhi.

A new urban centre with glitzy high-rises, luxury hotels, malls and gated condominiums, it is home to multinational firms, large Indian corporates and start-ups, with 250 of the Fortune 500 companies having offices here.

Among the multinationals with offices here are Google, American Express, Dell, Samsung, Ernst & Young and Deloitte. Suzuki's main India plant is also located near Gurugram.

Because of the violence, many companies allowed employees to work from home on Tuesday while schools and colleges were shut before resuming classes on Wednesday.