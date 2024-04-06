India's top court puts order banning Islamic schools on hold

The matter will now be heard in July, and "everything will remain stayed" until then, lawyers said.

India's federal election process will conclude in June.

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, head of the board of madrasa education in Uttar Pradesh state, welcomed the court's order, terming it a "big win".

"We were really worried regarding the future of about 1.6 million students and now this order has come as a big relief for all of us," he said.

In the ten years of Modi's tenure, members of his BJP and its affiliates have repeatedly been accused of anti-Islamic hate speech and vigilantism.

Modi, however, has denied that discrimination against minorities exists under his government, which he says is working for the betterment of all.