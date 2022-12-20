India's Rajasthan to halve cooking gas price for poor hurting from inflation

India's Rajasthan state, ruled by the main opposition Congress party, will halve the price of cooking gas for poor households from April as it seeks to cushion them from the pain of high inflation ahead of local elections next year.

The country's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI stood at 5.88% in November - much higher than the central bank's target of 4% though it has eased from 6.77% in October due to a softer rise in food prices.

The state is one of several to announce measures to help households in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis after food and fuel prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rajasthan's government said late on Monday it would provide 12 canisters of cooking gas for 500 rupees ($6) to poor families a year. One cylinder can typically sustain a family of four for a month.