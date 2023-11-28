    বাংলা

    Indian rescuers say very close to reaching 41 men trapped in tunnel

    The construction workers have been trapped in a tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for more than two weeks

    Saurabh Sharma, Reuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 03:55 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 03:55 AM

    Rescuers in India are just six or seven metres (20-23 feet) away from 41 men trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel in the Himalayas for more than two weeks, and are confident of drilling through to reach them on Tuesday, officials said.

    The men, low-wage workers from India's poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5 km (3 miles) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on Nov 12.

    So-called rat miners, brought in on Monday to drill through the rocks and gravel by hand after machinery failed, made good progress overnight, officials said.

    "About 6 or 7 metres are left," said Deepak Patil, a senior officer leading the rescue, adding that more than 50 metres of an estimated 60 metres of debris had been bored through.

    "Sure, 100%," he said when asked if the men could be reached on Tuesday.

    The men have been getting food, water, light, oxygen and medicines through a pipe but efforts to dig a tunnel to reach and rescue them with drilling machines have been frustrated by a series of snags.

    Rescuers on Monday brought in the "rat miners", experts at a primitive, hazardous and controversial method used mostly to get at coal deposits through narrow passages. Their name comes from their resemblance to burrowing rats.

    The tunnel is part of the $1.5 billion Char Dham highway, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most ambitious projects, aimed at connecting four Hindu pilgrimage sites through an 890- km network of roads.

    Authorities have not said what caused the cave-in but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

