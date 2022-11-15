India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

As the global population reaches 8 billion, India, formerly a powerful driver of the number of people on the planet, is experiencing a marked slowdown.

Falling fertility rates in the South Asian country have forced at least one state to consider reviewing policies that encouraged families not to go beyond having two children.

The world's population is estimated by the United Nations to have hit 8 billion on Nov 15, with China and India accounting for more than a third of the total. India estimates its population at 1.38 billion, slightly lower than the 1.4 billion that the World Bank estimates for China.

India will become the most populous country in 2023, according to the United Nations.