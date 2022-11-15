    বাংলা

    India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

    Falling fertility rates in the South Asian country forces at least one state to consider reviewing policies that encouraged families not to go beyond having two children

    Krishna N DasReuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 08:32 AM

    As the global population reaches 8 billion, India, formerly a powerful driver of the number of people on the planet, is experiencing a marked slowdown.

    Falling fertility rates in the South Asian country have forced at least one state to consider reviewing policies that encouraged families not to go beyond having two children.

    The world's population is estimated by the United Nations to have hit 8 billion on Nov 15, with China and India accounting for more than a third of the total. India estimates its population at 1.38 billion, slightly lower than the 1.4 billion that the World Bank estimates for China.

    India will become the most populous country in 2023, according to the United Nations.

    But India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, compared with 1.7% in the 10 years previously, government figures show.

    Further slowing can be expected. India's total fertility rate (TFR) - children per woman - fell to 2 in the latest assessment period, for 2019-2021, from 3.4 in 1992-93, according to a government report issued last month. It estimated that the average must be 2.1 for the population to reproduce itself.

    Increasing use of contraceptives and rising education among girls could have contributed to the decline in fertility rates, the government says.

    The use of family-planning methods jumped to 66.7% in 2019-21 from 53.5% in 2015-16.

    That indicated that India's national population policies and health systems were working, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in comments shared with Reuters.

    "As India invests in its younger people, it needs to make plans for a demographic transition to take better care of a greater proportion of older people in the future," the UNFPA said.

    In Odisha, an eastern state, the TFR dropped 21% in only 11 years, between 2008/10 and 2019/21, maybe too fast from the point of view of the government there.

    "Odisha may need to relook at the policy framework that promotes a two-child norm," the state's Planning and Convergence Department said in a June note seen by Reuters. The policies discourage exceeding two but do not encourage reaching that number.

    The northeastern state of Assam, with its TFR higher than the national average, is still pushing in the other direction.

    In January, it implemented a policy that made anyone with more than two children ineligible for government jobs and election to local and civic bodies.

    "This is the need of the hour to have such a legislation in place," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told Reuters.

    But such measures have limited impact on fertility, the UNFPA said, citing global experience.

    "Most such schemes have had only a marginal impact on fertility and in some cases have even been counterproductive," the UN agency said.

    RELATED STORIES
    President of the United States of America Joe Biden listens to the outlook of Prime Minister of India Narendra Damodardas Modi during the G20 Summit opening session, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Nov 15, 2022.
    Modi calls for diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine conflict
    India has not condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Modi told Putin in September that ‘today's era is not an era of war’
    8 dead, 4 missing after stone quarry collapses in India's Mizoram
    8 dead in India stone quarry collapse
    A search operation is underway to rescue four others feared trapped in the rubble
    People watch as India's Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav speaks at a news conference, as India publishes a long term emissions strategy, during the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 14, 2022.
    India lays out plan for long-term decarbonisation
    The country has already pledged to phase down coal use along with other nations, and has become a big market for renewable energy projects like solar
    A view of the Indian Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi December 7, 2010. The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the appointment of the country's top anti-corruption official, local media and a lawyer said, in a victory for the opposition and another blow for an embattled government that has become mired in corruption charges. REUTERS/B Mathur (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTXVHUX
    Indian SC frees 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi murder
    The former prime minister was killed by a suicide bomber while campaigning for an election in 1991

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher