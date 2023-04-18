    বাংলা

    India says no plan to increase capital gains tax for rich

    Bloomberg News reported the country was reworking its direct tax laws

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2023, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 03:46 PM

    India's income tax department on Tuesday denied that there was a proposal to increase capital gains tax for top earners after Bloomberg News reported the country was reworking its direct tax laws.

    The report said increase in capital gains tax was at the heart of the rework that was aimed at helping reduce widening income inequality.

    The income tax department later tweeted that there was "no such proposal before the government on capital gains tax".

