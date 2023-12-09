Seven dead as wall collapses during pre-wedding event in India’s Uttar Pradesh

Five women and two children have died after a wall collapsed during a pre-wedding ceremony in India’s Uttar Pradesh, local media reports.

The death toll in the incident in Ghosi rose to seven when three more persons succumbed to their injuries a day after the incident on Saturday, The Indian Express reports, citing a senior official.

Twenty-one people were undergoing treatment in different hospitals after the incident, the report said.

Three women and a child died after a wall suddenly crashed down on them on Friday, district magistrate Arun Kumar said.

The state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared ex gratia payments of Rs 200,000 to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 for all those injured.