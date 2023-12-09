    বাংলা

    Seven dead as wall collapses during pre-wedding event in India’s Uttar Pradesh

    Five women and two children have died in the incident, an official says

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2023, 11:34 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2023, 11:34 AM

    Five women and two children have died after a wall collapsed during a pre-wedding ceremony in India’s Uttar Pradesh, local media reports.

    The death toll in the incident in Ghosi rose to seven when three more persons succumbed to their injuries a day after the incident on Saturday, The Indian Express reports, citing a senior official.

    Twenty-one people were undergoing treatment in different hospitals after the incident, the report said.

    Three women and a child died after a wall suddenly crashed down on them on Friday, district magistrate Arun Kumar said.

    The state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared ex gratia payments of Rs 200,000 to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 for all those injured.

    RELATED STORIES
    Illustration shows Alphabet logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words Alphabet logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Alphabet soars as Wall Street cheers arrival of AI model Gemini
    Long considered a leader in AI research, Alphabet lost the spotlight when OpenAI's ChatGPT swept the tech landscape
    People move in a boat past partially submerged vehicles in a residential area following heavy rains ahead of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, India, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Stringe
    2 dead in India, roads submerged as cyclone nears
    Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning
    Investigators suspect human error was the cause of the crash in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh.
    India train crash death toll rises to 13
    The accident occurred when a passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the oncoming train rammed into it
    Forensic technicians work at a crime scene where several local police officers were shot dead by gunmen, in Coyuca de Benitez, Mexico Oct 23, 2023.
    Brazen ambush leaves 13 police dead in Mexico
    Among the dead is the local security chief for the town of Coyuca de Benitez, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron