Violence escalates in Manipur as two women raped, killed on same day

The two women at the car wash were reportedly assaulted by a large group of men, accompanied by some women, NDTV reported.

A male co-worker, who witnessed the incident, told The Times of India that the women in the mob encouraged the men to take the victims inside a room and sexually assault them.

“The victims were dragged into the room, the lights were switched off, and they were gagged with clothes to prevent them from screaming. After enduring this horrific ordeal for about one-and-a-half hours, the victims were dragged outside and dumped beside a sawmill nearby. Their clothes were torn, their hair chopped off, and their bodies were covered in blood.”

The victims' identities were initially not reported due to the fear of stigma associated with sexual assault. However, the mother of one of the victims mustered the courage to file a Zero FIR at Saikul Police Station on May 16, The Indian Express said.

The FIR, which described the brutal murder, rape, and torture of the two women, was later transferred to Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. NDTV said it had seen a copy of the FIR.

"Their dead bodies are not yet recovered, and their whereabouts are also not known till date," the police complaint read, putting the number of assailants at about 100-200.