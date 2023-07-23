Violence escalates in Manipur as two women raped, killed on same day

Two tribal women in India’s Manipur were stripped, paraded and allegedly gang raped by a mob in an incident that has triggered massive outrage, while two other young women from the same district were brutally assaulted and murdered amid the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, according to a police complaint.
The victims, aged 21 and 24, were working at a car wash in the Konung Mamang area of Imphal East district, around 40 kilometres away from the site of the other incident in Kangpokpi district. They were targeted by a mob on May 4, according to the family of one victim.
The sexual assault took place over two months ago but it captured national attention on Thursday after a video went viral on social media, triggering unrest in Manipur.
The two women at the car wash were reportedly assaulted by a large group of men, accompanied by some women, NDTV reported.
A male co-worker, who witnessed the incident, told The Times of India that the women in the mob encouraged the men to take the victims inside a room and sexually assault them.
“The victims were dragged into the room, the lights were switched off, and they were gagged with clothes to prevent them from screaming. After enduring this horrific ordeal for about one-and-a-half hours, the victims were dragged outside and dumped beside a sawmill nearby. Their clothes were torn, their hair chopped off, and their bodies were covered in blood.”
The victims' identities were initially not reported due to the fear of stigma associated with sexual assault. However, the mother of one of the victims mustered the courage to file a Zero FIR at Saikul Police Station on May 16, The Indian Express said.
The FIR, which described the brutal murder, rape, and torture of the two women, was later transferred to Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. NDTV said it had seen a copy of the FIR.
"Their dead bodies are not yet recovered, and their whereabouts are also not known till date," the police complaint read, putting the number of assailants at about 100-200.
Police sources have confirmed that no arrests have been made in this case so far, NDTV added.
At least 130 people have been killed and over 60,000 have fled their homes since the violence erupted on May 3.
The clashes in the state bordering Myanmar began when the Kuki tribal group clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes, Reuters reported.
New Delhi sent thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state with a population of 3.2 million to control the trouble.
Despite the initial calming of the situation, sporadic violence and killings resumed, leaving the state in a continued state of tension.