Purple fingers and indelible ink are the hallmarks of India's elections

The most populous state of Uttar Pradesh placed the biggest order, while the tiny island territory of Lakshadweep put in the smallest order for just 110 vials, company executives said.

The election commission has set the price per vial at 174 rupees ($2.1), giving the company, whose main business is making paints used on public transport vehicles, an income in excess of $7 million from the vote.

Mysore Paints also has orders for indelible ink from several countries in Asia that plan to use it in their elections.

Despite the difficulty in removing the ink, voters have been known to use makeup-removing micellar water, lemon juice and raw papaya sap on the purple stain, often with little success.

To make sure these fraudsters' plans are foiled, Mohammed Irfan, the company's managing director, said election officials must wipe voters' fingers clean before applying the ink.

"This will ensure the ink stays on and no one can wipe it off," he said.