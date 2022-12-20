Air quality plummets in Indian capital as temperature falls

The air quality in the city of 20 million was "very poor" overall and sank to "severe" in some areas, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality index hit 457 in the Anand Vihar locality - nine times the "good" level.

The government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research blamed the foul air on a drop in temperatures and reduced wind speeds.

Delhi's temperature has been hovering around a low of 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 Fahrenheit) for the past few days, lower than the normal minimum of 8 degrees Celsius for this time of year.