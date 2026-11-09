November 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Delhi air quality deteriorates as revellers mark Diwali with illegal fireworks

Thick smog shroud central Delhi as pollution levels surge into the severe range

Delhi air quality deteriorates as revellers mark Diwali with illegal fireworks
Jama Masjid amid smog as air pollution levels drop from the morning, in Delhi, India, Nov 9, 2026. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 08:42 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 08:42 PM

Air quality deteriorated in India's capital, Delhi on Monday, after residents celebrating the Hindu festival of lights set off fireworks in violation of court orders.

At 9am (0330 GMT) on Monday, Delhi recorded an air quality index of 370, categorised as 'very poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board, which considers an AQI of up to 50 to be 'good'.

Many areas in the city of 20 million showed a reading of more than 400, categorised as 'severe', official data showed.

India's Supreme Court said earlier this month that only certified low-polluting firecrackers would be allowed to be used during limited hours over the Diwali weekend.

Residents in Delhi and in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, said firecrackers were going off until late at night.

Visuals from Reuters TV showed a layer of smog enveloping India Gate, a prominent spot in central Delhi, close to government offices and parliament.

Delhi was the third-most polluted city in the world as of Monday morning, Swiss group IQAir's live ranking showed, with Pakistan's Lahore at the top with an air quality index of 563, which is categorised as hazardous.

Pollution is an annual problem in many parts of northern India from the onset of winter, as cold, heavy air traps vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from crop waste burning.

The problem is exacerbated in big cities such as Delhi due to a high number of vehicles and construction activity, leaving many residents battling respiratory problems.

Delhi has seen poor air quality levels for more than a week, and restrictions were imposed on Friday under a graded action plan, asking schools to conduct online classes, among other measures.

Related Stories
Delhi tops pollution list on eve of Diwali
Delhi tops pollution list on eve of Diwali
‘Ramayana’ fever grips London’s Trafalgar Square
‘Ramayana’ fever grips London’s Trafalgar Square
Air pollution spikes across South Asian cities
Air pollution spikes across South Asian cities
Thousands march against India’s voter roll revision
Thousands march against India’s voter roll revision
Read More
Tk 4mn ransom fails to free two friends in Libya
Tk 4mn ransom fails to free two friends in Libya
Art takes centre stage at Aloki
Art takes centre stage at Aloki
Krakow mass shooter dies amid motives debate
Krakow mass shooter dies amid motives debate
Mushfiqur enters 7,000-run club all alone
Mushfiqur enters 7,000-run club all alone
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More