Indian economy expected to sustain strong growth amid global gloom

Indian economy is likely to continue its strong growth in the quarter to end of September, helped by a solid urban consumption and government spending, outpacing a slowing global economy squeezed by elevated interest rates and higher energy prices.

Asia's third-largest economy is expected to grow at 6.8% in the July-September quarter compared with a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll. India will release the quarterly gross domestic product figures at 1200 GMT on Thursday.

India's is seen as the bright spot globally as some Western countries are flirting with the possibility of recession, while China, the world's second-largest economy, has slowed down.

The poll's consensus forecast is higher than Reserve Bank of India's projection of 6.5% for the quarter, but lower than the 7.8% growth India's economy saw in the previous quarter, helped by the comparison with a low base the previous year.