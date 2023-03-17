After opposition-ruled states increased pension benefits, government employees in other states, particularly those ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, including Haryana and Nagaland, began protesting to seek higher pensions.

Workers are pushing for the restoration of a pension plan discontinued about two decades ago.

In 2004, the federal government and majority of states scrapped a scheme that entitled employees to a state-funded life-long pension equivalent to almost half of their salary. It was replaced with a scheme funded through employee and government contributions.