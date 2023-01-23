Trouble in Himalayan town swells scrutiny of India's hydropower push

India's power minister told journalists last week that construction of the NTPC project had not led to land subsidence or cracks in Joshimath.

But researcher Manshi Asher of the Himdhara Environment Research and Action Collective said her group had been documenting the damage caused by hydropower projects in the Himalayas for over a decade and campaigning against them.

"The sheer scale, magnitude and nature of hydropower construction has been a big contributing factor to Himalayan disasters in recent years," she said. "It is tragic that we waited for Joshimath to pay attention."

'BACKBONE' OF CLEAN POWER

In a 2021 report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) described hydropower as "the backbone of low-carbon electricity generation", saying it should be on the agenda for countries trying to meet their net-zero emissions goals.

India is the world's fifth-largest hydropower producer, with the IEA projecting the South Asian nation will play a key role in boosting global hydropower capacity by close to a fifth this decade.

Until the 1960s, India derived almost half of its electricity from hydro - but that has since fallen to about 12%, as power generation from coal picked up.

The government is still expanding coal mines and opening new ones, citing the need for energy security.

But it is also promoting hydropower and announced investments in a new project barely two days after Joshimath's land subsidence hit the headlines in early January.

In a bid to boost capacity in 2019, the government declared hydroelectric projects larger than 25 MW a renewable energy source, and made it obligatory for power utilities to use hydro for a share of their supply.

SK Singal, a professor in the hydro and renewable energy department at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, said dams and reservoirs can cut the risk of flooding during the heavy cloudbursts increasingly being recorded in the Himalayas.

"Hydropower also helps maintain grid stability when solar and wind energy generation drops," he said, emphasising that facilities must be properly constructed to avoid problems.

Only two hydroelectric plants have been completed on time in the last two decades, government data shows.

As of 2020, 24 projects under construction, with combined capacity of about 11,350 MW, had overrun on time or cost, according to a parliamentary committee report.

Among the reasons for the delays, the report cited local protests, poor geological conditions such as loose rocks, flash floods, land acquisition issues and funding constraints.

One official in Arunachal Pradesh pointed to a shortage of capable contractors to build hydropower projects in the state, noting almost all are in a "precarious" financial condition.

Experts and officials told Context projects had also lost commercial viability and are being scrapped because of policy changes made to accommodate environmental and social concerns, such as locals insisting on their right to water in rivers.

"There are challenges, but there is far greater potential in hydropower" compared to other renewables, Singal said.