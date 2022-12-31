9 killed, 28 hurt in collision between bus, SUV in India

At least nine people have been killed and 28 injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a bus in India’s Gujarat, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.
The driver of the bus suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident on the No. 48 national highway in Navsari on Saturday. He died after being taken to a hospital for treatment. Eight of the dead were passengers on the bus.
Twenty-eight people among the injured were also passengers on the bus, which was going from Surat to Valsad, according to Navsari Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Upadhyay.
Those travelling in the car were residents of Ankleshwar in Gujarat, and they were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Upadhyay told NDTV.
Traffic was temporarily disrupted after the accident, but it returned to normal after law enforcers removed the bus from the road using a crane.