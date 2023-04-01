Most of India to face above-normal April-June heat

Most of India will likely experience above-normal high temperatures between April and June, the national weather forecaster said on Saturday.

More days than average of heatwave are likely over most parts of central, east, and northwest India during the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In the plains, a temperature above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) is considered a heatwave and for hilly regions 30C (86F).