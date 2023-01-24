    বাংলা

    Apartment block collapses in India's Lucknow, more than two dozen feared trapped

    Footage shows  blocks of brick and concrete piled up together and police teams removing the rubble to search for people

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 03:58 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 03:58 PM

    A residential apartment block collapsed in the northern Indian city of Lucknow on Tuesday and more than two dozen people were feared to be trapped under the rubble, local police officials told Reuters.

    Indian media reported that at least three people died. Footage showing blocks of brick and concrete piled up together and police teams removing the rubble to search for people.

    Lucknow city police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about fatalities due to the collapse.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shops at an alley in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Apr 24, 2022.
    Earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi
    There were no immediate reports of any casualties
    An aerial view shows Dhauliganga river flowing in Chamoli district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Feb 12, 2021.
    Trouble in Himalayan town swells scrutiny of India's hydropower push
    Hydropower projects are cutting through mountains and forests, forcing people from their homes and triggering calls to save sensitive ecological areas like the Himalayas
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a news conference during the German-Indian government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 2, 2022. REUTERS
    India blocks BBC documentary on Modi from airing
    The government also barred clips of the documentary questioning Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots from being shared on social media
    Ravi Verma, 27, an unemployed man who lost his job in November last year, makes queries for a new job on his mobile phone outside a community centre in Faridabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Jan 13, 2023.
    Despite India's economic growth, few jobs and meagre pay for urban youth
    The urban unemployment rate swelled to 10.1% in December, although the total number of jobs in India touched a pre-pandemic level of 410 million

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher