    বাংলা

    Scores die in northern India as heatwave scorches region

    At least 54 people died in Uttar Pradesh and 45 others in neighbouring Bihar state as heatwave scorches the regions

    Saurabh SharmaReuters
    Published : 19 June 2023, 08:12 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 08:12 AM

    At least 54 people died in a district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh over the last few days, the Times of India newspaper reported on Monday, as authorities probed if the loss of lives was due to the heat wave in the region.

    Another 45 people died in neighbouring Bihar state, local newspapers reported.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning last week for extreme heat in some regions of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

    The government said it was investigating the cause of the deaths that occurred over three days last week in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, about 970 km (600 miles) southeast of New Delhi.

    "Deaths have occurred in the district but it is very difficult to say if that happened due to the heat wave," said Ravindra Kumar, the top administrative official of the district, told Reuters, without confirming the number of deaths.

    "A few of the deaths are related to old age, while some have different reasons. There is no concrete evidence of heat wave behind these deaths."

    The government fired Diwakar Singh, the chief medical official at the main state hospital in Ballia, for saying that the deaths were due to heat.

    The state's deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, said on social media that Singh had been removed from his position for making an "irresponsible statement".

    Temperatures have soared close to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent days in Ballia with a severe power crisis compounding the situation.

    In Bihar, 45 people lost their lives due to heat-related illnesses, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported. Officials in Patna, the capital of Bihar, did not answer phone calls.

    While the heat wave was expected to continue in some regions on Monday, parts of India's northeastern Assam state reeled under floods triggered by heavy rains.

    "Rainfall intensity in Assam and other northeastern states is likely to rise this week. Many pockets are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall this week, which could lead to flooding," said a senior official with the IMD.

    RELATED STORIES
    NDTV/Twitter
    'Severe heat' leaves 54 dead in India's Uttar Pradesh
    The sudden increase in deaths and hospitalisations for fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed an hospital in the state
    The chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who wrestlers accuse of sexually harassing female players, also a federal lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, waves towards his supporters during a political rally in Colonelgunj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 11, 2023.
    India police file charges against wrestling chief in sexual harassment case
    In an interview on Wednesday to local media, Singh rejected all allegations against him
    Five die, 15 injured in India road accident
    5 die, 15 injured in India road accident
    There were 40 people on the bus, which was carrying wedding guests in Uttar Pradesh
    Credit:
    Indian court finds two guilty of gang-raping woman during 2013 religious riots
    The court has sentenced them to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of 10,000 rupees each, according to the plaintiff's lawyer

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp