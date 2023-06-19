Scores die in northern India as heatwave scorches region

The government said it was investigating the cause of the deaths that occurred over three days last week in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, about 970 km (600 miles) southeast of New Delhi.

"Deaths have occurred in the district but it is very difficult to say if that happened due to the heat wave," said Ravindra Kumar, the top administrative official of the district, told Reuters, without confirming the number of deaths.

"A few of the deaths are related to old age, while some have different reasons. There is no concrete evidence of heat wave behind these deaths."