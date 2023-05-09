22 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh

At least 22 people have died and several others were injured when a bus fell from a bridge in India’s Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reports.
The bus, with 40 people on board, was on its way to Indore when it fell from a bridge in Khargone's Dasanga village on Tuesday.
Emergency services with the help of locals are engaged in the rescue operation, the NDTV said, citing state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of 400,000 Indian rupees to the families of those who were killed in the accident, 50,000 rupees each to those who are 'seriously' injured and 25,000 rupees each to people with minor injuries.
Chouhan's government will also bear the costs of treatment of those injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office also announced that a compensation of 200,000 rupees each will be given to the families of those who died.
"An ex-gratia of 200,000 Indian rupees from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given 50,000 rupees," the PMO's office tweeted.
A probe is underway to determine the cause of the accident, the police said.