12 die as truck runs over devotees at temple in India’s Madhya Pradesh

At least 12 people have been killed and several others injured after a truck veered out of control and ran over devotees near a temple in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 1:30am on Sunday as a paddy-laden truck travelling from the direction of Chhinor veered out of control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, ANI reports, citing police officials.

"This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1:30am, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there. It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident," said Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh.

"Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing."

Singh said 39 people were taken to hospital after the accident, of whom 12 have died. Another five to six patients are critically injured, while the rest have minor injuries.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched to the scene for rescue operations when the incident was reported. She noted that an investigation has been launched into the incident and how the truck managed to pass the barricades and police checkpoint on the road.

"A stopper and a police checkpoint were present on that road during Navratri, so how the vehicle managed to get inside is a matter of investigation. We have also sent an RTO team to inspect the truck mechanically and find out what issue occurred and how it veered to the left," she said.

The medical team is continuously performing tests on the injured to ensure they are receiving proper treatment, Ruchika added.