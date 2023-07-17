People living near Yamuna River in New Delhi return home as waters recede

People living near a river running through India's capital began returning to their homes on Monday as floodwaters receded five days after the Yamuna overflowed into the city.

The Yamuna River rose to its highest in 45 years last week following unusually heavy rainfall in the city, with runoff from hilly states to the north also causing its waters to swell. Thousands of people were evacuated to relief camps, the New Delhi government said, to escape the flooding.

Vinay Kumar Bhandari, 47, who had fled to a nearby school, returned to Yamuna Bazaar on Monday to find his belongings ruined and his house covered in mud.

"There was at least 12 feet of water in our house, an entire floor has been finished," he said, standing in ankle-deep, brown water outside his home, with broken furniture and bricks floating around him.