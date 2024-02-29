14 dead, 21 injured as pick-up overturns in India’s Madhya Pradesh

At least fourteen people have died and 21 others suffered injuries after a pickup overturned in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place near Badjar village of Dindori district on Wednesday, according to a report by NDTV.

A group of villagers were returning home to Devari village after attending an event when the pick-up carrying them overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The locals and police took the injured to the nearby community health centre for medical treatment.

Expressing his grief over the accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial aid of 400,000 Indian rupees each to families of the dead.