Hindu group to march for Adani port project in India amid Christian protests

A Hindu group close to India's ruling party will on Wednesday march in support of a $900 million port project by the Adani Group which has been stalled by Christian protesters, as tensions rise after clashes in which 80 people were injured.

Construction work at the project in Vizhinjam, in Kerala state, has been halted for almost four months by protesters from the fishing community, led by Catholic priests, blocking the site's entrance with a makeshift shelter.

They blame the port's development for coastal erosion that has hit their livelihoods, an accusation billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate denies.