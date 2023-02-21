Please go home! Indian firm deploys software for work-life balance

A small IT company in the central Indian city of Indore has come up with an unusual way to ensure its employees maintain a healthy work-life balance - by creating software to remind them when their shift is up and it is time to head home.

Softgrid Computers' software is equipped with a notification system that kicks in the moment an employee's shift is over, warning them that "the office system will shut down in 10 mins" and asking them to "please go home".

The measure comes amid an increased focus on and research into the adverse effect of long working hours on the health and relationships of employees across the world. The World Health Organisation, for example, warned in 2021 that working 55 or more hours a week can lead to a 35% higher risk of stroke, and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease.