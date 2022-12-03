Bomb blast at Trinamool leader's house in West Bengal leaves 3 dead

A bomb blast at the residence of a leader of India’s Trinamool Congress has left three people, including the leader, dead in West Bengal’s East Medinipur , according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.

The home of the dead senior TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee, was located in Naryabila village of Bhagabanpur, 40 km away from a venue where he was supposed to join a rally on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the impact of Friday's explosion was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off, adding that further investigation into the incident is ongoing, NDTV reported, citing PTI.

The BJP has alleged that improvised bombs were being crafted at the Trinamool leader's home. BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh also made a similar accusation, according to NDTV.