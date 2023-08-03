India's changes to forest conservation law draw flak from environmentalists

India says the new law is a milestone in "enhancement of the productivity of forests".

It will require no federal government clearance for some green areas to be used for eco-tourism facilities, such as building government-owned zoos. The government will have the power to allow seismic surveys without scrutiny, which activists fear will lead to commercial exploitation.

Despite concerns of activists and opposition leaders, the law was cleared by a 31-member Indian parliamentary panel, headed by a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, though five lawmakers dissented. Both parliament houses cleared the law in recent days and it will next go to the president for approval.

Activists, however, are continuing to raise concerns, with some even exploring a legal challenge.

"There is enough evidence of human-induced climate change around us. In such a scenario investing in protecting our forests rather than making forest diversion easier should have been the sensible choice," said Bahar Dutt, a New Delhi-based conservation biologist.